There's Now a Washing Machine for Your Makeup Brushes

Technology is changing the way we live, and if you need further proof, look to innovations like the Roomba or Lilumia Brush Washer, which make the art of cleaning up more in tune with what the Jetsons had in mind. Sure, in theory you could clean your makeup brushes by hand over the sink, but to wash an entire set in just 15 minutes? That's a job we once thought only Rosie the Robot could take on. The Lilumia Brush Cleanser holds six brushes, and uses a rotating mechanism in conjunction with soap and water to gently whisk away the remains of your makeup without damaging the metal handles or delicate bristles.

To use the machine, all you need to do is fill the bottom part of the capsule with soap and water, place six of your brushes into the appropriate holders, hit the start button, and let the device take care of the rest. Its rotating core will gently oscillate back and forth in a motion similar to that of your Clarisonic, completely removing the dirt and leaving your brushes sanitized. For pro artists and the makeup-obsessed mavens among us, Lilumia's washing machine is a godsend, though if you tend to stick to the same colors or don't have a massive brush collection, you'll probably be just fine sticking to the hand-cleansing method. Find the machine for $149 at lilumia.com starting August 7!

