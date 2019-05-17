People Are Coming for Lili Reinhart After She Chimed in About That Viral Game of Thrones Petition

Almost a million (!) disappointed Game of Thrones fans have signed an online petition to entirely re-make the show's final season, but not everyone is pleased about the outward display of discontent.

In a comment under Variety's Instagram post about the petition, Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart wrote, "This is not how television works... TV shows are not fan service. It’s ridiculous of people to think they can demand creative change from artists."

Her comment, as predicted, didn't really sit well with GoT fans. Once it was captured on the Comments by Celebs Instagram account, people began firing back at Reinhart in the comments section.

"Lili Is so annoying I cannot deal," one person commented. "Like it’s just some people having some fun chillllllllllll."

"lol calm down lili. nobody expects them to actually re-do it," another user wrote.

"Lili Reinhart always has something to say about everything. Tired of her."

Her comment even made some people angry enough to drag her show into the mix.

"Riverdale has so much fan service!" one user commented. "Like characters using couple names that fans gave them... bughead, choni.. that’s fan service."

"Lol at Riverdale being 'art,'" another comment read.

And perhaps the most brutal comment read, "Who is lili Reinhardt."

You get the picture.

The Game of Thrones petition was launched shortly after Sunday's penultimate episode, and with just one more installment to go, disappointed fans have thrown in the towel for any hope of the show rising to expectations.

"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on," the petition's organizer, Dylan D., wrote. "This series deserves a final season that makes sense."

At the time of writing, 800,000 had signed the petition, so even if, according to Reinhart, it's not how TV works, nearly a million signatures sends a pretty strong message.