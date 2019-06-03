Lili Reinhart Recounts Frightening Story of Possible Driver Fraud

Amid the discussion regarding the safety risks of popular rideshare services like Uber and Lyft, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart is contributing a scary story of her own.

On Sunday, Reinhart tweeted that she’d been “ushered to a car by someone posing to be an airport cab/Uber driver.” However, upon reaching said car, she noticed something peculiar: “there were absolutely no signs that he was a professional service driver.” So, Lili trusted her judgment and “did NOT get into the car.”

“Please pay attention and make smart decisions,” the 22-year-old advised.

"Seriously ... please be careful out there. You don’t have to be nice or worry about being rude. Trust your gut. It could save you," she continued.

Just two months ago, a 21-year-old University of South Carolina student was murdered after getting into a car she falsely suspected was her Uber ride.

Between murder, assault, and robbery, The New York Times reports that there have been at least two dozen accounts linked to rideshare driver impersonation in the past few years.

Practice caution and make sure to check the license plate before boarding any unknown vehicle.