Lili Reinhart Just Made an Important Point About Cellulite and Stretch Marks

Lili Reinhart isn't here for society's beauty standards.

The Riverdale actress spoke to Glamour UK about what she's learned from struggling with body dysmorphia, telling the magazine, "Even today, I see myself in the mirror and think, this doesn’t look the way the world tells me it should. I don’t have a cinched, minuscule waist. I do have curves, I have cellulite, my arms aren't stick thin."

She continued: "This is my body and we’re told that it should fit certain proportions. There’s such a disgusting problem right now with people photoshopping their bodies. Obviously, there’s a reason why people do it, they’re insecure, they feel like they’re not good enough, and that’s incredibly sad."

Reinhart has been open about her struggles with body image, revealing last year that she has body dysmorphia that stems from her acne. She told Glamour UK that she admires models Charli Howard and Ashley Graham, who she said "promote healthy, real body images."

Reinhart also said she hopes to see society normalizing cellulite and stretch marks instead of trying to Photoshop them away.

"This idea of cellulite, it really pisses me off," she said. "It’s this weird thing where people think that it’s unnatural or a symbol of being fat. It’s so f—ked up because cellulite is just a part of the human body. It’s just genetic, it’s like having freckles on your face. It’s something that is there, you’re born with it, and it’s become this disgusting thing. We’re told: 'We need to laser this away, no one wants to see that.' There's nothing more beautiful than when I see stretch marks, or cellulite, and people’s real skin."

Mic dropped — and Betty Cooper would approve.