Lili Reinhart Showed Off Her Natural Curls on Instagram — and Looks Amazing  

As Betty Cooper on Riverdale Lili Reinhart usually wears her hair in a snatched high ponytail. On the red carpet, she's known for her effortless beachy waves and sleek updos. So color us surprised when Reinhart revealed her natural hair texture and it looks nothing like what we're used to.

Earlier this week, Reinhart gave fans a rare look at her naturally curly hair on her Instagram Story. In the photo she posted on August 5, the star says she embraced her curls with the help of celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett. Reinhart's story has since been deleted, but a fan has blessed us all by tweeting a screenshot.

📷 Lili via sa story instagram pic.twitter.com/rjVPcNFOzH — Lili Reinhart Online (@FRLiliReinhart) August 5, 2019

Thanks to hairstylists like Scarlett, celebs can achieve virtually any style they want, but we always love seeing them embrace their natural hair. In Reinhart's case, she confirmed that Scarlett didn't use any hot tools on her hair to get it that curly, he just "finessed it." Yep, she basically woke up like that.

Now, what we really want to know is what products went into Reinhart's curly look.