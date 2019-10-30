Lili Reinhart Is the New Face of COVERGIRL

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Lili Reinhart, actress and poet, is adding yet another line to her already impressive résumé. Today, COVERGIRL announced that the Riverdale star is the brand's newest ambassador. Reinhart joins the likes of Katy Perry, Issa Rae, Maye Musk, and Aysha Curry.

“I have always been a huge believer in embracing one’s uniqueness and finding a way to feel good in your own skin,” Reinhart said in an email statement. “Since I was 13, makeup has been an incredible source of confidence for me and a tool that can be used to enhance the natural beauty that exists in all of us.”

She added, "I am so honored to partner with COVERGIRL, an iconic brand that is inclusive of anyone who finds the joy in playing with makeup."

Reinhart has always unapologetically been herself, whether it's opening up about her struggles with cystic acne or embracing her natural curly hair on Instagram. Her real approach to beauty is refreshing, and makes her an amazing addition to COVERGIRL's diverse roster of celebrity ambassadors.

The star's first task as a COVERGIRL is fronting the campaign for a yet-to-be announced makeup collection coming out next spring.