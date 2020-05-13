Thanks to non-stop rumors and are-they or aren't-they together headlines, it feels like Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have been together for decades. In reality, it's only been since 2017, when the two met each other on the set of Riverdale. Since the fateful day when Betty met Jughead, it's been a ride with everything from head-scratching interviews, poems, and Met Galas to give the Sprousehart/Bughead stans plenty to post on their Tumblrs.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

March 2017

Sprouse posts his first photo of Reinhart on Instagram.

A month later, he tags her in a second post. In what will become their M.O., the caption is a poetic mystery, giving fans all the material they need for speculation.

"That crow is clicking at us, can you hear it? The wind is so strong, the bird is practically hovering. They say time moves faster for corvids. Years and decades are seconds and minutes to the black bird. That's why they click, to see if they can match our clocks. It's true! Shame it should be hovering, it must be so confused. Motionless and untethered by time. Don't worry for the crow, in mere moments it'll all pass. In mere moments this will just be one of many clicks had while hovering."

June 2017

Reinhart posts a comment on one of Sprouse's tweets that's simply a string of thirsty emojis. It's a different kind of poetry.

November 2018

Sprouse told People that he will never confirm or deny his relationship with Reinhart.

"Whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are, in my opinion, a bit entitled to your personal life more power," he continued. "You have to have spaces for reverence in the industry. The more you let people in on that, the more people feel entitled to it and the more it becomes problematic with whoever you end up being with in the future, so I take that very seriously. So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know."

However, Reinhart posts an adorable photo of Sprouse and a dog.

January 2018

Sprouse and Reinhart take a trip to Hawaii together.

March 2018

At PaleyFest, a fan asks the big question during a Riverdale panel: "Cole and Lili, there's been a lot of rumors that you guys are dating. Are you dating?"

His answer? "No comment."

April 2018

The first official paparazzi pics of the two pop up online. The photos show the couple in NYC — and they still won't confirm anything.

May 2018

It's Met Gala official.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

July 2018

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Reinhart continued to brush off any questions about her relationship, even though the Met Gala photos seemed to tell the world all it needed to know. "I'm not okay talking about my relationship ..." she said. "I'm not going to tell you my love story. That's just not appropriate right now."

September 2018

Sprouse posts this Instagram.

November 2018

The couple spends Thanksgiving with Reinhart's family in North Carolina.

May 2019

Another May, another Met Gala together.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

in Salvatore Ferragamo.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

July 2019

The first reports of a breakup appear in UsWeekly. However, Sprouse sends a clear message on Twitter: "Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids."

October 2019

Reinhart announced that she's releasing a book of poetry, but added that there's a special someone she writes for. Young love goes old school.

"I write poems for Cole. But to be honest, I don’t really write them for anyone else. I think it’s a romantic thing. It can be quite intimate,” the Riverdale actress told InStyle.

February 2020

Fans freak out again after it looks like the two stopped following each other on Instagram. Reinhart assures fans that it was something on Instagram's end, since she and Sprouse didn't do anything. "Don't freak out," she wrote in an Instagram Story.

April 2020

After rumors emerge that Sprouse cheated on her with Kaia Gerber, Reinhart posted a now-deleted message on Twitter, which read, "Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media. People are assholes for the sake of being assholes. Do you not understand karma? It’s fine if you don’t, you’ll understand when it bites your miserable ass." On Instagram, she wrote, "Dear everyone on social media, Don't put down people for the sake of putting them down. Don't be a f**cking asshole. The world doesn't need anymore of that shit."

As for Sprouse, his Instagram post read as follows: "When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle. So in conclusion- please eat my delectable plump ass. (Making me post a goddamn white font insta story like a twice divorced mother of three)."

May 2020

Over Memorial Day weekend, reports claim that Reinhart and Sprouse have split once again. A source told E! News that it was the separation during quarantine that did it this time.

"Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was shut down due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship. When Cole and Lili are around each other often, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and affectionate, but things become much more complicated when they're apart." A different source added, "Distance is never good for their relationship."

August 2020

Sprouse confirmed that he and Reinhart have been separated since January 2020 and made the breakup official in March. In an Instagram post that showed Reinhart during a hike in what appears to be Disney princess-worthy woods, he wrote that he wishes her nothing but love and happiness moving forward. He also made it very clear that he wouldn't be speaking about the relationship anymore and that any speculation about the situation "doesn't matter."