Lili Reinhart Says These Apps Could Give People Eating Disorders

While most of us have been trained to pass over Instagram ads by now, one specific promoted post caught Lili Reinhart's attention, but not for the right reasons. According to People, Reinhart criticized photo-editing apps, saying that they were dangerous and could lead to eating disorders because they present unattainable and unrealistic expectations, even if people know that the photos they're seeing have been heavily edited.

Reinhart specifically called out the BodyTune app and even recorded herself exploring the app's ad. As she watched arms get slimmed down and waistlines shrink, she said that what she was seeing was dangerous.

"This is not OK. This is why people develop eating disorders," she said on her Story. "This is why social media has become hazardous to our health. This is why people have unrealistic expectations of their bodies."

She told her followers "do not use these kinds of apps" before being more general with her criticism. It's not just the apps, she insisted. It's photo editing in general that's giving everyone various degrees of body dysmorphia and making people believe that they're just not good enough.

"If you photoshop your body, you are adding to this problem," she added. "This is how unrealistic standards of human bodies have been created — to the point where people alter their bodies surgically to achieve unattainable results. We are better than this."

She goes on to say that there shouldn't be such a thing as "one size fits all." Striving for thinness is causing mental health issues, she insists. She called for her followers to think twice before using these apps and to take a closer look at themselves, because they really are good enough.

"Looking 'skinnier' in a photo on Instagram is not worth the detrimental psychological effects that these photoshopping apps have given our generation. Our bodies should not conform to 'one size fits all,'" she said. "My heart goes out to those people who feel like their bodies aren't good enough. But please don't encourage this behavior."