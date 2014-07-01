The #LikeAGirl Video Is Going Viral and After Watching It, You'll Understand Why

Image zoom Courtesy

When you hear the phrases "you run like a girl" or "you throw like a girl" chances are you don't hear them as a compliment. Even now when inspiring women athletes and role models are abundant, doing something "like a girl" still represents a negative stereotype that continues to adversely affect young women.

In order to bring light to this issue, Always teamed up with Sundance Film Festival award–winning director Lauren Greenfield to create a video that confronts the phrase head on. The result? An extremely moving video that will have you thinking twice before you utter the words "like a girl." Watch the video below and get ready to feel a bit inspired.

