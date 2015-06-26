Lightweight Pants to Get You Through the First Half of Summer

As the temps warm up, it's natural to swap out your slacks and denim in favor of flirty skirts and dainty dresses. But what if it's so early in the season that you haven't had ample time at the beach and your legs are just as pasty as they were during the holidays? Well, there is a slew of self tanners for that. But...

Introduce a pair (or two) of airy, lightweight pants to your summer wardrobe. The cozy-chic silhouette is crafted of cool cottons or linens—aka, the most breathable fabrics that won't smother you on a hot and humid afternoon—and ideal for those days before summer heat-waves start rolling in.

Courtesy

1. Gap cotton cambray pants, $60; gap.com. 2. H&M linen-blend pants, $35; hm.com. 3. Talulua lightweight twill pants, $45; aritzia.com. 4. J. Crew Italian linen trousers, $350; jcrew.com. 5. Mango linen-blend pants, $55; mango.com. 6. Tibi cotton culottes, $445; intermixonline.com. 7. Vince linen pants, $248; intermixonline.com. 8. Tory Burch linen pants, $167; farfetch.com.

