Here Are Lifetime's New Meghan and Harry

Lifetime's doubling down on its royal flicks. After the success of last year's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, the network just announced who'll play the titular characters in the follow-up. According to Deadline, Tiffany Marie Smith and Charlie Field will star in Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, which is set to show viewers a dramatized view of royal life after the I Dos.

Field is a rising star actor whose had a role in the National Geographic series Genius. Smith may be more familiar to some viewers. She's had roles on both Jane the Virgin and Supernatural.

The first film, which was fast-tracked to premiere before the real Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, drew its fair share of controversy when Lifetime leaked the fact that there'd be a sex scene involved. However, director Menhaj Huda said he didn't let that give him pause. In fact, he had an inside source.

"My wife’s best friend has been dating the press secretary of the palace," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "What I’ve heard is that they’re seriously worried about the sex scene."

Image zoom Lifetime

RELATED: Meghan Markle Gives the Angelina Jolie Slit a Maternity Update

The first flick drew inspiration from Meghan's now-defunct blog, her own words, and BBC documentaries. We expect that the sequel will do the same, especially since Huda is returning for part two of the royal romance. Deadline adds that the story is going to touch on Meghan and Harry blending their families and their beliefs as well as balancing royal tradition with their modern-day sensibilities. And because it's a Lifetime flick, expect plenty of opportunities for tears.

Fans of the first movie may be surprised at the new casting, but knowing the dedicated fan base that Lifetime movies have, there's little doubt that the sequel won't be a smash hit. Last time around, Parisa Fitz-Henley (from Netflix's Luke Cage) played Meghan and Murray Fraser (who you'll recognize from PBS's Victoria) played Harry.