This French Bookstore Brings Stories to Life—Literally

Librairie Mollat, an independently owned bookstore in Bordeaux, France, has found a clever way to engage readers and drum up business.

The shop’s Instagram page, which now boasts a following of more than 49,000, melds cover art and real life by posing models behind well-known book jackets, and the results are pretty incredible.

Well, Librairie Mollat itself is pretty incredible—founded in 1896, it stands as the first independent bookstore to open in France. Clearly, its legacy of innovation didn’t end there ...

Here’s Queen E just casually browsing for books in a tiara and white jeans.

Nice tattoo, Virginia Woolf heroine!

TOO REAL.

Sia (or Leonardo DiCaprio) should probably use this method for their next disguise!