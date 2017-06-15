Liam Payne Becomes Progressively Sexier as He Reads Out Naughty Fan Messages

Is it just me, or did it suddenly get hot AF in here?

Former One Direction member Liam Payne did nothing but read from an iPod into a camera and the results have officially reignited our crush for the pop star.

Basically, BBC Radio 1 asked the 23-year-old to read out a few steamy messages fans have written for him on social media. In the above clip, the lighting is dim, Payne looks fresh-faced, and there’s a bottle of bubbles waiting to be popped. The perfect setting.

It starts off innocently enough. “Why are you so hot?” he reads. And then, well, things quickly escalate. “Roses are red, violets are blue, when the beat dropped, panties did too,” he says aloud. With a laugh, he notes that he’s definitely keeping that one in mind.

After reading the messages, he stares straight into the camera and says, “I’m going to go away and think about what you just did.” Is this Liam Payne or Christian Grey we’re looking at?

While you’ll have to watch the full clip above to see just how hot it gets, a few of our favorite lines, below:

“@LiamPayne, I would climb you like a tree”

“I’d like to go full 50 Shades with him.”

“Payne by name, Payne by nature.”

“The way his veins stick out of his arms. Oh, I’m a puddle.”

Our work here is done.