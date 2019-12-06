Liam Payne Is Getting Dragged on Twitter for Fetishizing Bisexual Women
The launch of his debut solo album did NOT go over well.
And the human cancelations keep coming … The “Billie Eilish Is Over Party” may be coming to a righteous end, but it seems the “Liam Payne Is Over Party” is just getting started.
The singer released his debut solo album on Friday, which is literally titled LP1, and to say that it was not well-received would be a gross understatement. In addition to being deemed poor in quality by critics and fans alike, social media users accused the album (and the song “Both Ways,” in particular) of fetishizing bisexual women.
If you haven’t yet had the pleasure of listening to “Both Ways,” here’s an excerpt: “My girl, she like it both ways / She like the way it taste; Yeah, who else you wanna invite?/ Never too many hands on your body.”
A sampling of outrage:
Naturally, One Direction stans found a way to turn the conversation into why we should be listening to Harry Styles instead of his problematic former bandmate.
RELATED: Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne Are Flirting on Instagram, and We Are Just as Shocked as You Are
The anger is so widespread that a public response from Payne, 26, feels inevitable.