Liam Payne Is Getting Dragged on Twitter for Fetishizing Bisexual Women

Image zoom Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

And the human cancelations keep coming … The “Billie Eilish Is Over Party” may be coming to a righteous end, but it seems the “Liam Payne Is Over Party” is just getting started.

The singer released his debut solo album on Friday, which is literally titled LP1, and to say that it was not well-received would be a gross understatement. In addition to being deemed poor in quality by critics and fans alike, social media users accused the album (and the song “Both Ways,” in particular) of fetishizing bisexual women.

If you haven’t yet had the pleasure of listening to “Both Ways,” here’s an excerpt: “My girl, she like it both ways / She like the way it taste; Yeah, who else you wanna invite?/ Never too many hands on your body.”

A sampling of outrage:

this is what happens when you fetishizes bisexual women and treat them like object to fulfill your fantasies #liampayneisoverparty pic.twitter.com/rjP3zW3CaD — pamela IS SEEING HARRY ! (@velvetcurlie) December 6, 2019

liam fetishizing bisexuality is not him coming to terms with his own sexuality. liam being crude, offensive and also corny when talking about sex is just gross. there’s nothing to salvage. he’s done #liampayneisoverparty — BROWN SKIN™ (@socratestyIes) December 6, 2019

nah you don't get to fetishize bisexual girls and get profit off of it, we are not a sexual fantasy for straight men. im disgusted #liampayneisoverparty pic.twitter.com/x9WgDpBtUP — ronja (@itboyfairy) December 6, 2019

Naturally, One Direction stans found a way to turn the conversation into why we should be listening to Harry Styles instead of his problematic former bandmate.

anyways stan harry styles unproblematic king who supports BLM, the LGBTQ+ community, donates to countless charities, lives his life by the motto ‘treat people with kindness’, and has an ACTUAL bisexual anthem, medicine. 🕺🏻#liampayneisoverparty pic.twitter.com/iPecqBTgY0 — katie luvs harry (@louftkissy) December 6, 2019

#liampayneisoverparty y’all want a bisexual anthem that doesn’t fetishize bisexuals and objectify women?? stream medicine xx pic.twitter.com/xwXRNg6pfV — cam 🍉 (@IemonsIut) December 6, 2019

RELATED: Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne Are Flirting on Instagram, and We Are Just as Shocked as You Are

The anger is so widespread that a public response from Payne, 26, feels inevitable.