Liam Neeson Auditions to Play Santa Claus and It's Terrifying

Liam Neeson may be known for masterfully playing a multitude of roles on the big screen, but it appears as if Jolly Old Saint Nicholas is outside his area of expertise.

The actor appeared on Friday night's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he dressed up as the famed Christmas character in a hilarious skit that portrayed his fake audition to play a mall Santa Claus. And needless to say, his take was a little darker than most.

"I see you when you’re sleeping. I know when you’re awake," Neeson says in a rather sinister voice after he puts on his red hat. After being told to be a little more jolly, the star then puts on a cheesy smile and begins to say the phrase again. Spoiler alert: he doesn't sound any less terrifying the second time around.

After being told once again that he needs to have more cheer, Neeson goes on to explain that his version of Kris Kringle is warranted. "He's an eye in the sky bringing swift judgment," the 64-year-old says of Father Christmas.

Watch the video above to see Neeson in full Santa mode.