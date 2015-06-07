Happy Birthday to Silver Fox Liam Neeson

Happy birthday, Liam Neeson! The accomplished actor turns 63 today and is more handsome than ever. The Irish-born Neeson has been a staple of the screen for over three decades, yet he seems to show no signs of slowing down. Last year alone he had lead roles in The Lego Movie, A Walk Among The Tombstones, and Taken 3. And it was just announced that he will star in A Willing Patriot, an international thriller where he will play a CIA agent who gets involved in an intimate chase with a terrorist. Entertainment Weekly reports that Martin Zandvliet will direct.

Neeson recently told The Daily Mail some of his thoughts on aging. "Aging should be done gracefully," Neeson said. "I agree with George [Clooney] that the best way to grow older is not to get any work done to your face." We agree!

RELATED: Check Out Some Other Sexy Silver Foxes Who Are Over 60