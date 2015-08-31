Liam Hemsworth Joins Instagram, Teases Guest Role on Muppets Revival

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.
ABC’s The Muppets is adding another big guest star.
The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth is coming to the new fall comedy series, EW has learned exclusively.
Hemsworth will play himself on the show—a more grown-up take on the beloved Muppet characters that goes “behind the scenes” as Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest stage a new prime-time series.
We can only hope Hemsworth coming on board means some sort of Muppet parody of The Hunger Games. See the star's Instagram with Miss Piggy here:
Previously, ABC announced several other guest stars for the show’s first season, including Reese Witherspoon, Elizabeth Banks, and Imagine Dragons.
The Muppets premieres Tuesday, Sept. 22. And in case you haven’t already seen it, here is the full pilot presentation that Muppets executive producers Bill Prady and Bob Kushell made to convince ABC to pick up the series:
