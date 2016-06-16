Liam Hemsworth Says There Were a Lot of "Loving But Traumatic" Shenanigans Growing Up with His Big Brothers

Growing up in the wild Australian outback would already be tough for a little kid, but imagine it when you are the youngest of three strapping boys that would grow into the Hemsworth brothers. Well, that is exactly what happened to Liam Hemsworth, who is the younger brother of actor Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth. "I'm the runt of the litter. There was definitely some shenanigans growing up," he told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Wednesday.

Colbert added that as the youngest of 11 children, eight of whom were boys, he was used as a wrestling dummy. "Did they do anything to you that was loving, but violent?" asked Colbert. "It was loving, but mostly traumatic. They used to put me in the dryer a lot. They wouldn't put the heat on, but they'd put me in there and then (mimics the drum going round)," said Hemsworth. Colbert asked if his parents were aware of this brotherly activity? "I think they (my parents) just turned a blind eye to that sort of thing, they were like, 'What are you going to do? They're going to do what they're going to do.'"

Colbert said that an American stereotype of Australia is that there are just dangerous wild animals and insects everywhere. But apparently the star of Independence Day: Resurgence, who lived on a cattle station in the outback for some time as a kid, believes that is pretty accurate. "Lots of deadly snakes, lots of deadly spiders, big sharks, big crocodiles, and you know, you've got to fight your way through life," he said smiling. "And even if you make it through that, your brothers stuff you in a dryer at the end," said Colbert.

Hemsworth also talked about seeing the original Independence Day film on video tape and watching it with his brothers way back in 1996. "You are old. Video tape," said Colbert.

Independence Day: Resurgence hits theaters on June 24.

Watch Hemsworth talk growing up with his wild brothers in the clip above.