Liam Hemsworth Released a Statement About His Split From Miley Cyrus

Days after it was reported that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had split, Hemsworth released his own statement confirming the breakup and asking for privacy.

In a post on Instagram early Tuesday, he wrote, "Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets," he added. "Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

The day before, Daily Mail Australia caught up with Hemsworth in Byron Bay, where he's been spending time with brother Chris. He was understandably brief about the matter, telling photographers, “You don’t understand what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”

On Sunday, Cyrus spoke out in an Instagram post following the split, writing that she's working on her own personal evolution.

"Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win," she wrote. "Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable."

On Saturday, the couple announced through Cyrus's representative that they would be separating after eight months of marriage.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” the representative said in a statement. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Since the breakup, Cyrus has been spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, during their Italian vacation, and friends of Cyrus and Hemsworth have said that their split wasn't necessarily a surprise.

"This split isn't shocking to people who are actually with them every day," an insider told People. "After they reunited, everyone thought they were this 'perfect' couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They're not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work."