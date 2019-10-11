Liam Hemsworth Was Spotted Holding Hands with Actress Maddison Brown

Just days after Miley Cyrus referred to Cody Simpson as her "boyfriend," Liam Hemsworth has been photographed holding hands with a woman in N.Y.C.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Hemsworth can be seen with a woman the outlet has identified as actress Maddison Brown, 22, dining al fresco at a restaurant and going on a walk. Brown, a fellow Australian, has starred in the CW series Dynasty.

Since he and Cyrus split in August after eight months of marriage, Hemsworth has been seen spending time with family, including brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky. He filed for divorce from Cyrus a few weeks after the split was announced, and thus far has only issued one statement about the breakup, writing to tell fans on Instagram, "Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

Following the breakup, Cyrus has dated Kaitlynn Carter, from whom she split last month. She's since been seen kissing singer Cody Simpson, who she recently called her "boyfriend." After news of their relationship surfaced, she shut down criticisms that she moved on too fast from Hemsworth, writing, "I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning."

Referencing her kiss with Simpson at a smoothie shop, she wrote, "If our president can ‘grab em by the p—’… can’t I just have a kiss and an açai bowl?!?!” before signing off, "Get used to me dating — this is where I’m at! #HotGirlFall."