Liam Hemsworth Goes Pantless in His Newest Instagram Post

Just when you thought Liam Hemsworth couldn't get any cuter, the actor goes and does the impossible. On Tuesday, the youngest Hemsworth brother shared a photo of himself on Instagram, and it's safe to say it certainly caught our eye. In it, the actor looks beyond excited at all the free swag he scored while in Toronto for the Toronto International Film Festival, smiling brightly as he models his new duds for the camera. "#TIFF15 #nopants #freeswag," he captioned it.

But it's not what he's wearing that had us doing a double-take. Rather, it's what he forgot to put on—pants. That's right, Liam Hemsworth is wearing an only boxers and an AllSaint tee ($50, allsaints.com) in the photo (below). And—of course—he looks good. Here's to hoping he forgets all his clothes in his next post.

#TIFF15 #nopants #freeswag A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Sep 15, 2015 at 9:02am PDT

