Liam Hemsworth and Model Gabriella Brooks Appear to Be Taking Their Relationship to the Next Level

It appears Liam Hemsworth is taking the Miley Cyrus approach to dating — as in, he’s not committing to one serious relationship right away. The actor, who was linked to Dynasty actress Maddison Brown in October, is now seemingly dating 21-year-old model Gabriella Brooks. And, despite the truncated timeline, things appear to be moving quickly. The pair was photographed in Australia’s Byron Bay on Friday, and they weren’t alone. By the looks of things, Hemsworth was introducing Brooks to his parents.

Like Hemsworth, Brooks is reportedly from Australia. You may recognize her from her modeling work. According to her Instagram, she’s worked for Calvin Klein, Topshop, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Prior to dating Hemsworth, Brooks was in a relationship with The 1975’s Matt Healy.

Though it feels like it’s been a literal decade since Hemsworth and Cyrus split, it was only August when the longtime couple announced their separation. Cyrus, for her part, has been dating (or, at least, publicly kissing) singer Cody Simpson since October.