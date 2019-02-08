Liam Hemsworth Reveals Whether Miley Cyrus Took His Last Name

Liam Hemsworth made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, and was of course met with congratulations from the hosts. “I heard you got married … to one of my favorite people: Miley Cyrus,” co-host Kelly Ripa said as the Australian actor took a seat.

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Fulfilling our every Last Song-based dream, Hemsworth shyly corrected Ripa, “Miley Rae Hemsworth now, actually.” (Are you screaming? We're screaming.)

Though the singer took Hemsworth's last name, he explained that she’ll continue to go by Miley Cyrus professionally — though TBH, Miley Rae Hemsworth sounds damn good.

Being the progressive couple they are, it was Cyrus’s decision to follow the matrimonial tradition. “I think that was honestly one of the best things about it,” he went on. “I didn’t ask her to take my name, but then she’s like, ‘No, of course I’m taking your name.’ I’m like, ‘That’s awesome. That’s really good.’”

Just over a month into their marriage, Hemsworth says that married life has “become a little more normal” — he even updated Cyrus’s contact info in his phone to read “Wife.”

Somewhere, Nicholas Sparks is shedding a single tear.