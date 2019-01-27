Liam Hemsworth Gushes About Married Life with Miley Cyrus at Their First Public Appearance Post-Wedding

Last month, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus surprised fans with a secret wedding at home, and since then it's been smooth sailing as newlyweds — according to the actor.

On Saturday evening, Miley and Liam made their public debut as a married couple at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles, looking blissfully in love. Liam confirmed just as much when someone asked him about Miley being his wife.

Image zoom John Sciulli/Getty Images

"It's wonderful, we've been together for the better part of ten years so it doesn't feel like a lot's changed on one hand, but on the other hand it does...It's all great, I'm loving it!" he said per The Daily Mail.

He continued to express his admiration for Miley when he accepted an award for his roles in the films Independence Day and The Hunger Games. "Thank you to my beautiful wife," he began while standing at the podium. "You are a sweet, sweet angel." Aww!

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Once Liam was about to shift his focus to his parents in his acceptance speech, Cyrus mouthed, "Talk more about me!"

We agree with Miley, do tell more!