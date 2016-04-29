Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Have a Lunch Date with His Parents in Australia

It looks like love is blossoming Down Under for Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. The pair were snapped on a rare public  outing during a lunch date in Byron Bay, Australia, yesterday with the actor's parents, and they looked more in sync than ever.

For the occasion, the couple opted for casual-cool ensembles. Hemsworth donned a pair of striped boardshorts, gray T-shirt, baseball hat, and casual kicks. Meanwhile, Cyrus opted for ripped denim shorts and a simple crewneck sweatshirt. She accessorized with jeweled sandals, a statement choker, oversized sunnies, and a pom-pom-adorned bag—her dazzling engagement ring completed her look.

But the family fun didn't end there. Later that day, the singer took a shopping trip with Liam's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky.

One thing's certain: Engaged or not, this duo is definitely back on.

