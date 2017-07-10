Liam Hemsworth Calls Miley Cyrus His "Little Angel" in Heartfelt Post

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are straight up living a Hollywood fairytale. Young love, an early engagement, a devastating breakup followed by a great heartbreak album, and, finally, a happily-ever-after reunion—capped by a chart-topping single about the love story, of course. Do things get more melodramatic than this? NAH.

Anyway, the generally private couple is adapting to the limelight once more and slowly growing more comfortable with celebrating their romance in the public eye.

On Sunday, Liam posted a rare photo of himself with Cyrus to Instagram. In the black-and-white snap, the Last Song co-stars sit side by side on a couch with sweet half-smiles creeping across both their faces as they gaze at the camera. The caption, though, is the cherry on top. Hemsworth wrote: “My little angel and I"—and while grammatically incorrect, the sentiment has us seeing stars.

My little angel and I. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

The sweet post comes days after Cyrus threw it back with a photo of the pair's FIRST kiss:

Happy #InternationalKissingDay! 💋💋💋 Our first smooch 8 years ago! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

LOVE IS REAL.