Liam Hemsworth Almost Didn't Star Alongside Miley Cyrus in The Last Song  

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus may have began their romance on the set on the film The Last Song, but it's possible that the pair wouldn't have even met if it wasn't for a last-minute casting decision.

“That was the first job I got [in the U.S.], and it was literally right at the end of my three-month visa,” Hemsworth, who is from Australia, explained during an interview with Today's Willie Geist. “They cast another kid, and it didn’t work out with him.”

He continued: "My agent calls me, whispering, he's like, 'Alright you've got to go to Disney right now. It's not working out with the other guy. You've got to go in and read with Miley again.'"

As fate would have it, Liam got the role and the girl. "It's sort of weird how it all kind of comes together and ten years later I'm here, married," the actor reflected.

“I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person.” @LiamHemsworth talks to @williegeist about his marriage to @mileycyrus, his new movie, @isntitromantic, and more on #SundayTODAY pic.twitter.com/Pes3ZcfVHr — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 15, 2019

The couple tied the knot after ten years of dating during an intimate ceremony at their Tennessee home in December. And Hemsworth knew it was time to take their relationship to the next level.

"We've been through so much together over the last 10 years, so [I] felt like it was time," Hemsworth said, adding that he "feels really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person."