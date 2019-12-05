Why Liam Hemsworth Might Go to Court Over His Divorce from Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth might soon have to go to court over his divorce from Miley Cyrus.

E! News reports that a Los Angeles superior court sent a signed notice to Hemsworth's attorney stating the case is "not complete," and that he needs to proceed with paperwork for the divorce he filed for back in August. The notice, according to E!, says Hemsworth must have documents delivered to Cyrus and file paperwork regarding those documents with the court if he wants to continue with the case.

Hemsworth may also have to go to court — according to the notice, a status conference has been set for Jan. 21, but he doesn't have to go to if he files the documents, or a request for dismissal before the date of the hearing. If he doesn't file the paperwork or attend the hearing, he might be fined.

Hemsworth and Cyrus announced their split in early August, and Hemsworth officially filed for divorce a few weeks later, though it sounds like the divorce proceedings have been put on hold while both moved on to other relationships. Since then, Cyrus has been linked to Kaitlynn Carter and is currently in a relationship with singer Cody Simpson. Hemsworth, on the other hand, was photographed kissing actress Maddison Brown, though when asked about their relationship, Brown declined to answer.