Liam Hemsworth Has Filed for Divorce from Miley Cyrus

It's official: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are getting a divorce.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Hemsworth, 29, filed for divorce from Cyrus, 26, in L.A. on Wednesday after less than eight months of marriage. The actor cited “irreconcilable differences” in the filing.

Less than two weeks ago the couple announced their separation, with Cyrus’s rep releasing a statement reading, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hemsworth’s filing contradicts earlier reports from “multiple sources” at People that the couple hadn’t planned to divorce immediately. “They both agreed it’s better to spend time apart, but this doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over,” one source shared.