Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Look in Sync as They Arrive at Brisbane Airport

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus's romantic Australian getaway continues. After spending quality time with the Hunger Games star's family in Byron Bay, the duo were spotted arriving at the Brisbane airport for the next leg of their trip, and they looked as in love as ever as they made their way through the terminal.

For their travels, the couple went for laid-back, comfortable ensembles. Cyrus showed off her fit physique in a heather gray, skin-tight jumpsuit, which she topped with a cream motorcycle jacket. She finished off the look with eclectic accessories, including a black choker, pink sunglasses, and checkered slides. Meanwhile, Hemsworth wore his trusty baseball cap, sunglasses, jeans, and a gray t-shirt.

Splash News

Before the couple jetted to Brisbane, Cyrus and Hemsworth's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky commemorated their trip to Byron Bay with matching wave tattoos. Clearly, this is a vacation to remember.