Liam Hemsworth Just Subtly Canceled Those Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Breakup rumors? What breakup rumors ...

After Miley Cyrus cleared out her Instagram and, just a few days later, reports of a split from longtime fiancé Liam Hemsworth gained traction, fans (reasonably) began to lose it.

The rumors came in like a wrecking ball (sorry) and all they wanted was to break our walls (not that sorry). But as evidenced by the Aussie actor himself, that’s really all they were: rumors.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Liam took to his Instagram stories on Thursday with a sweet video of him and Miley dancing off the haters during a car ride. And tbh, we were about to be like, “Look at the road, Liam!” but he beat us to it, scaring Cyrus by uttering a mock scream. After jumping in her seat, Miley turns to Liam, jokingly threatening to “beat the … " Hmm, guess we’ll never know what she was alluding to!

Liam Hemsworth via Instagram stories ending these fake rumors about Miam 😂 I love them 😍 pic.twitter.com/tJVOIInjLV — Smilers' Site 🤫 (@SmilersSite) July 19, 2018

It wasn’t the most direct way to address the rumors, but it certainly did the job.

Rest easy, Last Song super fans. #Miam4evr