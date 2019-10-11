Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown Were Photographed Making Out in Public

Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown's hand-holding daytime date seems to have turned into a street makeout session in the evening.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Hemsworth and Brown can be seen kissing on the streets of N.Y.C. on Thursday night with their arms wrapped around each other, and Hemsworth was even photographed nuzzling her neck and eventually making off with... a traffic cone?

Brown is a fellow Australian actor, and has starred in the CW series Dynasty.

Though it's not clear how they met, she's spoken about him in an interview from earlier this year after being asked to play a game of "F, Marry, Kill" with options between the Hemsworth brothers, Margot Robbie, and Hugh Jackman.

"I’m gonna kill Hugh Jackman," she said during the interview. "And get that one right off the table. I’m gonna marry Margot Robbie because I would like to f—k her for life. And then I will f—k the Hemsworth brothers but at the same time, both of them. I couldn’t marry them, I’m too insecure. I would just be like, 'You’re too attractive, you are never allowed to leave the house.'"