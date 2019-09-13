Liam Hemsworth Is Prioritizing Family Time After His Split from Miley Cyrus

After his highly public separation from Miley Cyrus, it looks like Liam Hemsworth is taking some time away from the spotlight and kicking back with his family. In a set of Instagram posts from big bro Chris Hemsworth, it's clear that the Hemsworth family is sticking together after Liam and Miley's breakup.

Along with big brother Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, Liam headed to Australia's Makepeace Island for a slew of sunny outdoor activities. Along with Chris, Pataky also shared a few snapshots on her social media accounts.

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Just Broke His Silence After Filing For Divorce From Miley Cyrus

"Fun trip with the best company!" Pataky captioned her photos.

"Another little hidden gem in @australia Thanks for the hospitality," Chris added in his own gallery.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Says She Was "Kicked Off" a Kids' Film After Licking Liam Hemsworth's Penis Cake

Chris and Liam have been spending more time together since he and Miley separated. But it's not new for the pair, who are often seen surfing, enjoying the sunshine, and taking in the best that Australia has to offer. The new trip comes after Liam addressed the end of his relationship publicly on Instagram.

"Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he captioned a beach sunset.

Cyrus hasn't been as quiet as Liam in regards to their breakup. After the split, she released a single, "Slide Away," that many consider a take on their relationship. Cyrus and Liam have been linked since they worked together on The Last Song. The two married in December 2018 and split after eight months on August 10.