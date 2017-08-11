Liam Hemsworth's Birthday Message for Brother Chris Will Make You LOL

Like all siblings, Liam and Chris Hemsworth love to pick on each other.

And lucky for us, the duo utilize social media as their playground for taking jabs, with Liam's latest post ranking high atop our list of best birthday messages ever. The Hunger Games actor took to Instagram to send well wishes to big brother Chris for his special day. Naturally, hilarity ensued.

"Happy birthday Chrisso! Love u ya massive jerk ;) xox @chrishemsworth #bathtime #rubberducky," Liam captioned a shot of the Thor star, shirtless and in a pool with a rubber duck. Seriously, where do these two come up with this comedic gold?

The jokes continued in the comments section, where Chris's Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner joined in on the fun. "Bday bubbles for ol Hemi.... Cheers my man!!!" he commented.

Revenge is sweet, so we'll be staying locked to Instagram this weekend to see how Chris gets back at Liam!