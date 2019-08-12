Liam Hemsworth Just Broke His Silence About His Split From Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth has spoken out about splitting up with Miley Cyrus.

Two days after it was announced that the couple was separating after less than a year of marriage, Daily Mail Australia managed to catch up with Hemsworth while he was out in Byron Bay, where he's been spending time with brother Chris. Understandably, he kept things brief, telling the outlet he didn't want to discuss the breakup.

“You don’t understand what it’s like,” he said. “I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”

Going through any breakup is tough, but we can imagine going through one while in the public eye and being followed by paparazzi can't be easy.

On Sunday, Cyrus spoke out for the first time after the split in an Instagram post, discussing her personal evolution.

Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable," she wrote. "The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own...."

On Saturday, the couple announced in a statement from her representative that they would be calling it quits after a decade together, on and off.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” the statement read. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus has since been spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, during their Italian vacation. Jenner joked on social media over the weekend that “pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon,” though Hemsworth hasn’t yet responded to being name dropped.