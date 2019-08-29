Liam Hemsworth Just Broke His Silence After Filing For Divorce From Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth has broken his Instagram silence a week after filing for divorce from Miley Cyrus.

In his first post since the news broke, he made it clear that he's focusing on his career, sharing a photo of himself from the set of his upcoming movie, Killerman, and announcing that it will soon be released in the U.S.

"I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it. It was an absolute honor to work with my friend Emory Cohen again, one of my favorite actors, Malik Bader, an extremely creative and intelligent director, and the brilliant Ken Seng for his work as Director of Photography," he wrote. "Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved. Independent film making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen."

After he and Cyrus announced their separation earlier this month, Hemsworth filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." Following the announced split, Cyrus was seen kissing Kaitlynn Carter on vacation in Italy, and later shut down rumors that she had cheated on Hemsworth during their relationship.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," she tweeted. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Hemsworth has remained quiet about their split, asking fans for privacy in an Instagram post following the news.

"Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."