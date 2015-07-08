Levi's Launches Jeans for Every Type of Body

Eighty-one years after debuting their first women’s jean, the 701, Levi’s is going back to basics for their newest collection. Unveiled last night in New York City, Lot 700 is built for someone “not too straight, but also not too curvy,” says Jill Guenza, Levi's Global Vice President of Women's Design. “We took these jeans around the world to nine different cities and polled thousands of women to find the perfect fit for a lot of different bodies.”

Organized by leg shape, Lot 700 encompasses the 710 Super Skinny, 711 Skinny, 712 Slim, 714 Straight, 715 Bootcut, and 721 High Rise Skinny. All styles features larger back pockets to highlight those proverbial assets, and loads and loads of stretch. “There are so many innovations in stretch fabric technology now, we felt we could look at fit and fabric in a new way together,” says Guenza. “The 710 Super Skinny for example has 50 percent to 90 percent stretch in every pair, so they are super comfortable.”

While Guenza contends that the 711 Skinny is their most flattering pair for any body type, she suggests the 721 High Rise Skinny for those on the petite side. “If your legs are a little short, the high rise will really elongate them and make them look a mile long,” she says. As for women with a bit more curve in the hips, Guenza offers up the 715 Bootcut to “skim the body in a super nice way.”

Guenza continues, “the goal of this new collection was to make it possible for everyone to participate in great looking denim." Looks like it will be a little easier to go jean shopping starting this fall.

