Let's Hear It for the Boy! Shop the Best Beauty Gifts For Your Guy

Whether your guy takes a no-fuss approach to upkeep or plucks his eyebrows to perfection, certain products are grooming necessities. Go with the standards that you know he’ll use and love, but in the spirit of giving, choose those that up the cool factor and will get his day off to a good (and pleasant-smelling) start. Even if he’s product-averse, some of our favorite versions of the basics (i.e. soap and shampoo) can streamline his routine, and cut down on time in the shower. See more of our picks that the men on your list would have a hard time saying no to.

Harry’s The Truman Set (above)He’s (hopefully) shaved that Movember beard by now, but for daily maintenance, supply him with this kit ($15, harrys.com) from Harry’s, a brand dedicated entirely to shaving products.

Courtesy

Molton Brown Bathing Treasures CollectionThe London-based brand is one of the pioneers of men's grooming, having launched an entire men's line back in 1985. Think of these body washes ($50, nordstrom.com) as a taste tester of their luxe scents. We dare you to find one you don't like!

Courtesy

Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean 2 in 1 Shampoo and ConditionerHe likely stashes Dove soaps by the 12-pack in his linen closet anyway, so why not gift him with a 2-in-1 shampoo-conditioner hybrid ($4, target.com) from the brand?

Courtesy

Malin and Goetz Bar SoapsThese lightly scented soaps (Rum, Lime, Peppermint, $10 each; malinandgoetz.com), based off of three of the apothecary brand’s newest fragrances, hydrate and soothe all skin types.

Courtesy

Kiehl’s Ultimate Man Refueling KitThis kit ($46, nordstrom.com) has all his bases covered, from face wash, to shaving cream, to no-shine lip balm, all of which can be stashed in a suitcase for easy grooming on the go!

