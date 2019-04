Image zoom HBO/Courtesy Everett Collection

It’s the salacious Samantha Jones’s birthday today! Kim Cattrall is ringing in 56 years, and we can’t think of a better way to honor the woman who created the most outspoken character on Sex and the City than by looking back at her transformation over the years. Check out Kim’s SATC evolution below!

