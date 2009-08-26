Lessons In Styling: Mischa Barton vs. Gwyneth Paltrow

Is Mischa Barton going through Gwyneth Paltrow's high-fashion laundry basket? She was spotted on the set of The Beautiful Life in the same gold Versace number that Paltrow wore to the Grammys earlier this year, but both stars took very different roads to wearing it. Paltrow styled hers with a long, grey cardigan and shimmer tights for a sophisticated evening look, while Barton added cool-girl biker boots for a downtown take on the uptown sparkles. Fashion Lesson: Get the most out of your wardrobe's boldest pieces by adding layers and experimenting with accessories.