Looks Like Leslie Jones Found a New BFF in Ryan Reynolds

Fact: Everyone wants to be BFFs with Ryan Reynolds. Not only is he handsome and kind, but he's also hilarious. All traits we particularly love in our best friends.

Thus, it was no surprise to see him hit it off with Leslie Jones at Tuesday night's TIME 100 Gala. Though his wife Blake Lively and mother Tammy were by his side for most of the night, Leslie Jones made sure to get in some quality time with the Deadpool star.

Kevin Mazur/Getty for TIME

Not only did the Ghostbusters actress run up to him and Lively, but she made sure the paparazzi were watching for some amazing photos. There were hugs involved and of course, laughs. And it looks like the trio were having the time of their lives.

Kevin Mazur/Getty for TIME

So move over Jake Gyllenhaal, it looks like there may be a new BFF for Reynolds! Perhaps this means there will be a Saturday Night Live sketch with these two in the near future. And to be honest, we wouldn't mind being Jones's best friend either.