Leslie Jones Sent Figure Skater Mirai Nagasu the Sweetest Message After Her Fall

Leslie Jones is basically the poster child for Olympic team spirit. She's the NBC commentator we never knew we needed, as well as the queen of live tweeting Olympic events. And now, it turns out she's a behind-the-scenes cheerleader for Team U.S.A., sending athletes words of encouragement, even when things didn't go as planned.

In a recent interview with People, figure skater Mirai Nagasu revealed that Jones slid into her Instagram DMs with an incredibly sweet, supportive message. If you haven't been keeping up with Olympic coverage, 24-year-old Nagasu made history when she landed a triple axel during her free skate, becoming the first U.S. woman to ever do so at the Olympics.

While Nagasu got off to an impressive start, earning a bronze medal in the team skate event, her two subsequent performances were not enough to get her to the podium, as she fell at her second attempt at the impressive move.

It's safe to say the young athlete is probably a little disappointed, but Jones was there to lend her support, telling Nagasu she should be proud.

“[Her message] said, ‘This is the Olympics, it’s not easy and you went for a jump that no one else went for in the women’s event, so you should be proud of yourself,'” Nagasu told People.

Jones went on to tell the athlete that she has so much to look forward to in life: "'There’s so much more, I know it’s hard to see right now, especially when you’ve worked for this event for so many years, but there so much more to life.'”

“For her to reach out to me like that really meant a lot, and she said, ‘Keep your head up and keep at it,’ and I think that’s a great message for me and for other athletes,” Nagasu said.

Jones wasn't the only celebrity who was cheering for Nagasu throughout the 2018 Games. Former Olympians Kristi Yamaguchi, Ashley Wagner, and Michelle Kwan all sent their congratulations to Nagasu following her triple axel.

“Watching her do that triple axel and just nailing it, I was screaming,” said Kwan, 37, told People.

Just left filming to find out that @mirai_nagasu got her axel called clean in the team comp! So proud of this girl, such an inspiration with what she has done to her career 👊👊👊 — Ashley Wagner (@AshWagner2010) February 12, 2018

We second all these sentiments. Nagasu should be proud of her accomplishments—we certainly are!

CLOSING CEREMONY 🇺🇸 A post shared by Mirai Nagasu (@mirainagasu) on Feb 25, 2018 at 6:00am PST