Leslie Jones Might Have Created the Best Birthday Dance We've Ever Seen

If her latest tweet is any indication, Leslie Jones sure knows how to party. We could learn a few pointers from the star, who rang in her 50th birthday on Thursday with what might be the best birthday dance we've ever seen.

In a 30 second video that is really not long enough for our taste, the Saturday Night Live player donned a white robe and a slice of birthday cake while dancing enthusiastically to Trap Beckham's "Birthday Bitch" alongside a friend.

"IM 50 BITCHES!!!" Jones captioned the vid.

If the two friends were having a dance-off, it would be hard to declare a winner, but we've got to give Jones a slight edge for maintaining her rhythm while balancing birthday cake in her hand.

She also rang in the big 5-0 with a totally sheer bodysuit dress, and she could not look more fabulous if she tried.

It's good to see Jones celebrating, but with the Emmys right around the corner on Sept. 17, where she's up against co-stars Vanessa Bayer and Kate McKinnon for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, we think the party is only just beginning.

What a great way to celebrate. Happy birthday Leslie!