Les Miserables Star Eddie Redmayne Turns 31 Today

Doug Inglish
Meghan Blalock
Jan 06, 2013 @ 9:00 am

Swoon! British actor Eddie Redmayne first turned heads with his role opposite Michelle Williams in 2011's My Week with Marilyn, and the brooding star turns 31 today! His latest turn as young rebel lover Marius Pontmercy in Les Miserables proved to be one of the most powerful vocal performances in the entire film. He was InStyle's Man of Style for December, and (no surprise here) received rave reviews from the ladies he's worked with. "Eddie lives at the crossroads of crazy-smart and passionate," his Les Mis co-star Anne Hathaway says. "He's one of the warmest human beings I've had the luck to know. Plus, he's a nerd, which I think is awesome." Happy birthday, Eddie!

Plus, learn more about him!

