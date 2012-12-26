Les Miserables Celebrity Fans: Lea Michele, Eric Stonestreet

Everyone rooted for Prisoner 24601 at the movies, including celebrities! After seeing Les Miserables, Glee star Lea Michele—who made her Broadway debut as the young Cosette at the age of nine—Tweeted "Just saw Les Mis.. is was amazing!! As a member of the Les Mis family I thought they did an amazing job and truly honored the show." Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet echoed the sentiments. "Amazing job @SamanthaBarks in Les Miserables! I sang along with u until I was asked to stop by the people around me and then by management." So have you seen it? Don't wait One Day More!

Plus, see Samantha Barks's off-screen style.

MORE:• Eddie Redmayne on Being Marius• Watch Eponine Sing in Les Miserables!• Hugh Jackman on Anne’s Haircut• Amanda Seyfried’s Hidden Musical Talent