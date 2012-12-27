Les Miserables: Anne Hathaway on Eddie Redmayne's "Nerdy" Appeal

The Broadway-to-big screen movie Les Miserables is capturing the hearts of many theatergoers after its Christmas opening ($19 million and counting!). One reason why? An all-star cast that includes Eddie Redmayne, the 30-year-old Brit who plays student rebel Marius Pontmercy, the character who falls for Cosette (Amanda Seyfried). Co-star Anne Hathaway, who plays Cosette's late mother Fantine, can understand the appeal. "Eddie lives at the crossroads of crazy-smart and passionate," she told InStyle of the actor. "He's one of the warmest human beings I've had the luck to know. Plus, he's a nerd, which I think is awesome." It is, isn't it?

