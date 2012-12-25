Les Miserables: Amanda Seyfriend on Being Cast as Cosette

After months of anticipation, Les Miserables is finally in theaters today! The Broadway-to-film adaptation stars Anne Hathaway as Fantine, Hugh Jackman as Jaen Valjean, Eddie Redmayne as Marius, and InStyle cover girl Amanda Seyfried as Cosette, all tragic characters trying to navigate their way through pitiful existences during the French Revolution. "The moment I auditioned for [director Tom Hooper], everything changed," Seyfried told InStyle. "He gunned for me. What's most important to him is an actor who can get it and who can be grounded enough to make it believable when she bursts into song." And she is! The few clips that came out a couple weeks ago reveal in more detail that all the songs are sung live, not recorded post-filming, which is one of the movie’s biggest selling points. It should be an entertaining time at the movies this Christmas Day! Click here to see where the film is playing near you.

