People Are Freaking Out Over These Photos of Leonardo DiCaprio Playing Volleyball

Leonardo DiCaprio is a man of many talents — he’s an Oscar-winning actor, passionate advocate for the environment, and a rockstar Instagram boyfriend …

One talent he does not possess? A knack for beach volleyball. Poor Leo engaged in a match on Monday alongside pal Robin Thicke, and it appears his enthusiasm was his downfall.

In a particularly ill-timed set of paparazzi photos, the actor flails across the sand, eventually getting hit in the face by the very ball he was poised to strike.

Poor Leo.

Naturally, the internet did not take kindly to the viral photos.

HOW OLD IS THE VOLLEYBALL CAUGHT MAKING OUT WITH LEONARDO DICAPRIO? An Investigation: https://t.co/SKS2bGWrX0 — Jacob Shamsian (@JayShams) June 25, 2019

just want to set the record straight here: yes i AM in cahoots with the volleyball that hit leonardo dicaprio in the face — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) June 25, 2019

Here’s a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit in the face by a volleyball that I just thought I really should put out there for whoever else needs it #Tubthumping pic.twitter.com/DRKB72mrAn — Vilvaraja (@vilvaraja) June 25, 2019

put these photos in a museum, any museum, all of them if possible https://t.co/Gds6M51V3p — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) June 25, 2019

even worse, the volleyball was in its thirties https://t.co/gyb5PLRJ2V — Zack Handlen (@zhandlen) June 25, 2019

Sorry, Leo, we hope the volleyball-shaped welt on your face doesn’t prevent you from starring in Martin Scorsese’s latest drama. In fact, perhaps this volleyball incident could be mined for creative potential? If you don’t pitch The Devil on the Malibu Beach to Marty, I will.