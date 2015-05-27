Say Cheese! Leonardo DiCaprio Takes His Selfie Stick on a Tour of N.Y.C.

Leonardo DiCaprio, he's just like us. The actor was spotted hitting the pavement in New York City this week, and while his beard might have initially caught our eye (how much bigger could it possibly get?), it was his selfie stick that piqued our interest. Sporting a baseball hat, turqouise T-shirt, and shorts, DiCaprio strolled through the streets selfie stick in hand, visiting various tourist sites in the Big Apple.

Since we have yet to see any of the star's personal photos on social media, we're dying to know just who he was snapping selfies for.

Splash News

