Leonardo DiCaprio Looks Good While Doing Good During U.N. Speech

Everytime we think we can't love Leonardo DiCaprio anymore, the actor finds a way to make us do just that. And while we love seeing DiCaprio grace a red carpet with his presence, it's his humanitarian efforts that really give us heart-eyes. Today, the UN Messenger of Peace spoke about climate change in New York City, and his words were beyond moving.

More than 171 countries gathered at the United Nations in N.Y.C. this morning to sign the Paris Agreement, and DiCaprio urged these leaders to take action against global warming. Taking the stage, the actor offered a call to action: "More countries have come together to sign this agreement today than for any other cause in the history of humankind, and that is reason for hope," he said. "But unfortunately, the evidence shows us that that's not enough."

"Now is the time for bold, unprecedented action," DiCaprio continued. "My friends, look at the delegates around you. It is time to ask each other, 'Which side of history will you be on?' As a citizen of our planet who has witnessed so much on this journey, I thank you all for everything you have done to lay the foundation of a solution to this crisis, but after 21 years of debates and conferences it is time to declare: No more talk, no more excuses, no more 10-year studies, no more allowing the fossil fuel companies to manipulate and dictate the science and policies that affect our future. This is the body that can do what is needed. All of you sitting in this very hall—the world is now watching. You will either be lauded by future generations, or be vilified by them."

And if his speech wasn't enough to let you know that he was beyond thrilled to be there, his Instagram will. The actor shared a photo of himself with UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. "Honored to be part of this historic first step alongside Ban Ki-moon and so many world leaders. Now is the time for bold unprecedented action. Watch live: http://webtv.un.org #ParisAgreement," he captioned it. Check it out below.